Security

Four imprisoned women liberated in al-Hol camp

"It shows 3 women that where found in a tent, where ISIS women had put their legs in chains."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Three chained up women were found by female security forces on Monday in an ISIS prison in al-Hol camp (Photo: Screenshot YPJ video).
Three chained up women were found by female security forces on Monday in an ISIS prison in al-Hol camp (Photo: Screenshot YPJ video).
Syria Al-Hol Camp al-Hol Syria northeast Syria ISIS cells Asayish YPJ

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three chained up women were found by security forces in a ISIS prison in al-Hol camp, with marks of torture, the SDF annouced on Monday. In total, four women were liberated in al-Hol today.

Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, tweeted that the three women were “were chained up and have signs of torture.”

A video published by the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) Information and Documentation office shows how chained up women were liberated by female security forces.

“YPJ forces liberated 4 women in total in today's ongoing operation in al-Hol camp,” the YPJ said.

The Asayish launched the Operation Humanity and Security operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp on August 25, arresting a large number of ISIS suspects.

Read More: 121 ISIS suspects arrested within a week in Syria’s al-Hol camp: Asayish

The security forces also demolished 119 tents that were used by ISIS as training centers and courts for imposing executions and torture sentences.

The al-Hol camp hosts at least 56,000 people, mostly Iraqi and Syrian families with suspected ties to ISIS. Furthermore, the camp hosts foreign ISIS families.

A large number of civilians have been killed in al-Hol camp in recent years by suspected ISIS sleeper cells. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive