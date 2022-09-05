Four imprisoned women liberated in al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three chained up women were found by security forces in a ISIS prison in al-Hol camp, with marks of torture, the SDF annouced on Monday. In total, four women were liberated in al-Hol today.

Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, tweeted that the three women were “were chained up and have signs of torture.”

In this video you will see how #YPJ forces liberate women in the ongoing campaign against #ISIS cells in al-#Hol camp.



It shows 3 women that where found in a tent, where ISIS women had put their legs in chains. Their bodies showed marks of torture.#Syria #Daesh #SDF #YPG pic.twitter.com/7W2kWOHcYy — YPJ Information (@YPJ_Info) September 5, 2022

A video published by the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) Information and Documentation office shows how chained up women were liberated by female security forces.

“YPJ forces liberated 4 women in total in today's ongoing operation in al-Hol camp,” the YPJ said.

The Asayish launched the Operation Humanity and Security operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp on August 25, arresting a large number of ISIS suspects.

The security forces also demolished 119 tents that were used by ISIS as training centers and courts for imposing executions and torture sentences.

The al-Hol camp hosts at least 56,000 people, mostly Iraqi and Syrian families with suspected ties to ISIS. Furthermore, the camp hosts foreign ISIS families.

A large number of civilians have been killed in al-Hol camp in recent years by suspected ISIS sleeper cells.