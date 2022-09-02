SDF arrest ISIS suspect in Hasakah’s Ghweiran neighborhood

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Counter-terrorism Units arrested one ISIS suspect in the Ghweiran (Ghwayran neighborhood) in Hasaka city, the media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

“The arrested terrorist was responsible for promoting the ISIS extremist and terrorist ideology in the neighborhood, facilitating the work of the sleeper cells of ISIS in the area, and attracting and recruiting new terrorists,” the SDF said.

The SDF said operations will “continue in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its extremist ideology and to maintain the safety and security in the region.”

With the support of the anti-ISIS coalition, the SDF carries out regular raids against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

ISIS have also continued attacks on SDF forces, especially in the Deir ez-Zor province. Moreover, they have carried out several murders in the notorious al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of ISIS families.

Earlier in January this year, ISIS launched a large-scale attack on al-Sina'a prison in Hasakah’s Arab majority Ghweiran (Ghwayran neighborhood), which holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists.

The attack was thwarted after the SDF with coalition support recaptured the facility after 10 days of fighting. After the operation, SDF units also cleared ISIS remnants hiding in the Ghweiran neighborhood.

The Asayish in a press conference on Thursday also said the Asayish arrested 121 suspected ISIS cells in Syria’s al-Hol camp during the seventh day of the “Security and Humanity” operation.