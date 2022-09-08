Two SDF fighters die from injuries after clash with ISIS fighters in al-Hol

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) died from their injuries after a clash last night with a group of ISIS fighters that attempted to escape al-Hol camp.

The SDF said in a statement said that the SDF clashed with a “with a 7-terrorist ISIS cell, including two women and five men masquerading as women in Phase 5th where they were trying to escape from the al-Hol camp.”

“The ISIS members refused to answer the call for safe surrender and attacked our SDF and ISF (Internal Security Forces) forces who dealt with the attack that resulted in killing one terrorist disguised as a woman, arresting six other terrorists, including two women, and confiscating two AK-47 machine guns and one explosive belt.”

On August 25, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) launched the Operation Humanity and Security operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp on August 25, arresting scores of ISIS suspects, freeing one Yezidi woman, and liberating another four women from captivity

“Our SDF forces reiterate their continuous support to the ISF in Operation Security and Humanity until achieving its goals and saving the al-Hol camp from ISIS terrorism.

Yesterday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement confirmed that the US-led coalition is 'heavily involved' in supporting the operation in al-Hol.