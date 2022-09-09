PM Barzani expresses gratitude for US support in meeting with CENTCOM commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Lt. General Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, and expressed his gratitude for the US support for Peshmerga forces.

The meeting was also attended by the new anti-ISIS coalition Commander, Major General Mathew McFarlane.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for the US support offered to the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and also briefed the military officials on the reform agenda of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ninth Cabinet.

Moreover, the both sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region, as well as the development of bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the US.

Lt. General Kurilla also praised the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS, and reiterated the US commitment towards supporting the Peshmerga forces.

They also discussed ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and the importance of resolving them on the basis of the constitution.

Read More: KRI President Barzani reiterates on continued UK support for Peshmerga reform, anti-terror campaign

As part of the Peshmerga ministry’s reform program, military advisors from four countries, including the US, have been assisting the Kurdish forces to unify their forces and improve their command and control.

Read More: US committed to security of Kurdistan Region: US Consulate General

The Ministry of Peshmerga also regularly receives military assistance in the form of ammunition and vehicles provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.