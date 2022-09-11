Turkish drone kills two PKK fighters in Sinjar airstrike: Kurdish CT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike killed at least two fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar on early Sunday, a statement from the anti-terrorism directorate read.

The strike targeted a vehicle, in which two fighters were killed and another injured, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a statement following the deadly attack.

The aerial attack took place between Bara and Bahrava villages of Shimal subdistrict in Sinjar, the statement added.

According to video footage circulating on social media showing the impact site, the vehicle was targeted in front of an Iraqi army base in the area.

PKK-affiliated media reported that the vehicle was carrying fighters of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), an offshoot of the Kurdish militant group in Yezidi town.

The CTD announced on Sept. 5 that a drone strike targeted a unit of PKK in Balisan Valley of Erbil province. At least two fighters of the group were killed in the strike.

In addition to military operations against its archenemy PKK, Ankara regularly launches airstrikes against suspected members of the group in both remote and urban areas.

Having been engaged in decades-old bloody conflict, thousands of casualties have been reported from both sides.

Kurdistan Region officials constantly call on both sides to take their fight away from the populated areas, where the safety of civilians has been endangered.