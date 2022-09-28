52 women arrested during protests in Iranian Kurdistan: Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces arrested at least 52 women during protests over Zhina Amini’s death in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), according to latest statistics released by the Norway-based Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw released on Tuesday.

According to statistics recorded by the Statistics and Documents Center of Hengaw, at least 70 Kurdish women have been detained in various locations throughout Kurdistan since the start of the protests.

"So far the identities of 52 of them have been confirmed,” the report said.

The report added that at least four of the arrested women are 18 or under the age of 18.

“These four individuals are 17-year-old Aida Darwishi from Paveh, 16-year-old Elahe Momeni, 17-year-old Nilufar Ghazi, and 18-year-old Sara Shirdel from Ilam,” the report added.

The 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina Amini) died in mid-September following her arrest and torture by the morality police in Tehran.

News of her death sparked large protests and outrage in Iranian Kurdistan and the rest of Iran.

Protesters have also shouted the Kurdish feminist slogans ‘Jin, Jiyan, Azadi’ (women, life, freedom) to protest Iran’s suppression of women’s freedom.