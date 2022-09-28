Politics

KRG wishes Kurdistan 24 reporter a speedy recovery

"Members of the press have a duty to report the facts and should never be targeted in conflict."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adil (Photo: Kurdistan 24).

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Jotiar Adil on Monday wished Kurdistan 24 reporter Soran Kamaran a speedy recovery after he was heavily injured in the recent Iranian attacks.

"We wish Soran Kamaran a speedy recovery after the @kurdistan24tv journalist was wounded while reporting on the attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Kurdistan Region," he tweeted.

Members of the press have a duty to report the facts and should never be targeted in conflict.

On Wednesday, Kamaran was heavily injured by Iranian missile attacks in Prde, north of Kirkuk.

Soran Kamaran was taken to Erbil Emergency Hospital for treatment.

He was injured when he was covering ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) base north of Kirkuk. Moreover, Iranian Kurdish parties were targeted in the Sulaimani (Slemani) province and in town of Koya in the province of Erbil.

The attacks come as protests over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini are ongoing in more than 90 Iranian cities, including the Kurdish majority areas.

More than 70 protestors have been killed so far, according to the figures released by an Oslo-based Iranian rights watchdog called Hengaw.

