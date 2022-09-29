Iran should investigate whether journalists are being targeted: CPJ

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran should immediately investigate whether journalists are being targeted by Iran's forces after a Kurdistan 24 journalist was injured during Iranian strikes, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Kurdistan 24 media team came under attack in Pirde area, south of Erbil province, near Sherawa village while covering the Iranian drone and missile attacks on Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties based in Kurdistan Region.

Read More: Statement from Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd.

"As a result of the attack, our correspondent Soran Kamaran was seriously wounded," Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cameraman with him was not hurt, Kurdistan 24’s newsroom manager and anchor, Kovan Izzat, told CPJ by phone.

“Soran underwent two surgeries for his right leg and belly. He is fine now and no threat to his life,” Izzat told CPJ. “He was wounded severely, his right leg was broken with injuries all over his belly.” Izzat did not know how long Kamaran is expected to be in the hospital.

“Iran’s drone strikes inevitably cause civilian casualties, including those of journalists documenting the attacks,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, in the CPJ statement.

“Iranian and Kurdish authorities must take serious measures to avoid harming civilians and to hold anyone violating international law accountable.”

#EXCLUSIVE footage shows the moment when Kurdistan 24 Correspondent Soran Kamaran and his crew were seriously injured by the Iranian suicide drone strikes. pic.twitter.com/HKnEvug2O3 — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 28, 2022

Kamaran’s last video, posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 28, shows him reporting from the area in which he was injured.

In the video, he says, “this is the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, which have been targeted by Iranian missiles and suicide drones. Initial reports indicate that six members were killed and dozens injured.”

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Jotiar Adil on Wednesday wished Soran Kamaran a speedy recovery.

"Members of the press have a duty to report the facts and should never be targeted in conflict," he tweeted.

According to Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health nine people have been killed by the Iranian attacks on Wednesday.

The attacks come amidst widespread protests all over Iran over the death of the 22-year Mahsa Zhina Amini (Jina Amini) at the hands of the Iranian morality police in Tehran.