Statement from Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd.

The attack on our team came as they were covering the events in the area in accordance with professional journalistic principles. 
The emblem of Kurdistan 24, March 13, 2022. (Photo: Saber Dri)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Kurdistan 24 media team came under a drone attack in Pirde area, south of Erbil province, near Sherawa village while covering the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone and missile attacks on the headquarters and positions of the Iranian-Kurdish (Rojhalati) political parties based in Kurdistan Region. As a result of the attack, our correspondent Soran Kamaran was seriously wounded. 

We reiterate that Kurdistan 24 is continuing its professional coverage of the events. And we hope all sides in the conflict avoid targeting journalists and media workers. 

Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd.

Sept. 28, 2022

