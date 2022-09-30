Prime Minister Masrour Barzani receives call from UK Minister for the Middle East

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani spoke by phone today with UK Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad about the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the call, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Minister Ahmad’s strong condemnation of the attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the KRG said in a press statement.

They both described the Iranian attacks "as a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty."

Minister Ahmad also conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister for the loss of innocent civilians in the attacks. He said that the UK stands with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

They agreed to stay in close contact.

Apart from the continuous shelling of border areas, Iran on Wednesday bombed three Kurdish parties in the Sulaimani and Erbil provinces amidst ongoing popular protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.

A KRG media official, Lawk Ghafuri, on Twitter said that the death toll of Wednesday's attack has risen to 14 killed and 58 injured.

Moreover, he said the "infant who lost his mother during the attacks by Iran on Koya town on Wednesday morning has lost his life at Raprin hospital in Erbil."