Connecting Kurdistan: PM Barzani Highlights Erbil–Koya Dual-Lane Road

"The Erbil–Koya dual-lane project is another commitment we are fulfilling for our people. It will upgrade the road between Erbil and Koya to a high-quality dual-lane route," PM Barzani told Kurdistan24.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) commitment to implementing strategic service projects, highlighting the dual-lane Erbil–Koya road as a key initiative.

Speaking later in the day to Kurdistan24, after inaugurating the Qushtapa Water Project, Barzani emphasized the significance of both water and infrastructure projects for the region.

On the Erbil–Koya dual-lane project, Barzani described it as “another commitment we are fulfilling for our people,” adding that it will upgrade the road between Erbil and Koya to a high-quality dual-lane route.

The project, carried out by domestic engineering and construction companies, is designed to reduce travel time, ease driving, and lower the risks of accidents along the route.

He noted that the Qushtapa project has already benefited residents of the Qushtapa district, the Bestaneh area, and more than 70 surrounding villages, providing clean water and improving living conditions.

“This project is part of our broader government plan to deliver water to Erbil and other cities, ensuring residents have access to clean, reliable water while also optimizing groundwater use,” Barzani said.

“Our goal is to eliminate water shortages in Erbil and the surrounding areas for the next 20 to 30 years.”

On the same day, PM Barzani also visited the ongoing dual-lane Kesnazan–Gomaspan road project to review its progress. Implemented by Heman Group, the project spans 15 kilometers, with each side of the road exceeding 10 meters in width, and includes dual main lanes and a service lane.

The development features four bridges, one underpass, and 40 culverts of varying sizes, alongside protective embankments and a drainage system designed to ensure long-term durability and safety.

Barzani commended the project supervisors, engineers, and workers for their dedication, emphasizing the importance of completing the initiative on schedule and in accordance with technical standards.

Barzani also addressed the ongoing and upcoming water projects in Koya district and Sulaimani province, stating, “These projects will commence once design phases are completed and agreements with companies are finalized. Some are already underway, and others will begin soon with full government support.”

He reiterated the KRG’s determination to continue delivering essential infrastructure projects efficiently, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents across the Kurdistan Region.

The Qushtapa Water Project represents a major step in the KRG's ongoing strategy to modernize and expand water infrastructure across the Region.

Designed to deliver clean and sustainable water to over 240,000 residents in Qushtapa, Bestana, and 72 surrounding villages, the project is expected to meet local needs for the next two decades.

Situated along the Little Zab River, the initiative channels water directly to purification stations before distribution through an extensive network, marking a significant advancement in both infrastructure and quality of life for Erbil province residents.

The project underscores the KRG’s commitment to providing essential services while anticipating the pressures of rapid urbanization and population growth.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the project’s broader significance during the inauguration, highlighting water’s vital role in sustaining life and development.

He cited the Quranic verse, “And We made from water every living thing,” to stress its existential importance, while warning that Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, faces serious challenges from declining rainfall and drying rivers due to climate change.

The premier also called on local communities, educators, and religious leaders to foster a culture of conservation, noting that protecting water and nature is a shared responsibility.

“We can make Kurdistan a better place if we use the blessings we have been given responsibly,” he said, linking environmental stewardship directly to social and economic development.

The Qushtapa project is part of a wider KRG initiative to strengthen water systems and infrastructure across Kurdistan, including major efforts in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok.

Over the past decade, the government has prioritized large-scale projects to supply clean water, expand irrigation networks, and improve living standards, while addressing the challenges posed by climate change and population growth.

Looking ahead, the KRG has announced further strategic initiatives, including the Dukan–Sulaimani water project, aimed at permanently resolving regional water shortages.

These projects reflect a long-term vision to ensure sustainable access to water, support agriculture, prevent forced migration, and enhance the overall prosperity of the Kurdistan Region.