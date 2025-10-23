Turkish Defense Ministry: SDF Must Join Syrian Army to Preserve Unity

Turkey's Defense Ministry stated the SDF must integrate into the Syrian Army to preserve Syria's unity, emphasizing ongoing military coordination with Damascus. The announcement follows Turkey's extended military mandates in Syria and Iraq, maintaining thousands of troops in the region.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Ministry of National Defense reaffirmed on Thursday that the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Army is of “vital importance” for regional stability and the consolidation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

Speaking during the ministry’s weekly press briefing held in the Martyr Journalist Hasan Tahsin Hall, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, Press and Public Relations Advisor and Spokesperson for the Turkish Defense Ministry, said that Ankara is closely monitoring the matter in coordination with Damascus.

“The integration of the SDF terrorist organization into the Syrian Army is of great importance,” Aktürk stated. “We are following this issue carefully and precisely. In this context, the SDF terrorist organization must adhere to the integration process within the Syrian Army and refrain from any acts or rhetoric that could undermine Syria’s political unity or territorial integrity.”

Aktürk underscored that the Syrian government continues to work with all its institutions and units to restructure the state and ensure security and stability. He noted that following the signing of the “Joint Training and Consultancy Memorandum of Understanding” on August 13, 2025, Türkiye and Syria have intensified military coordination and technical assistance efforts.

“Training activities, visits, consultations, and technical support are ongoing to enhance Syria’s defense and security capabilities, based on the Syrian government’s request,” Aktürk said.

He reiterated Türkiye’s determination to cooperate closely with Damascus under the principle of “one state, one army,” adding that “the stability and security of Syria are essential for the peace of the region.”

The statement comes amid Ankara’s continued military and political engagement across the Middle East, following a parliamentary decision earlier this week to extend Türkiye’s military mandates in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Grand National Assembly approved multiple motions submitted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, renewing deployments under the pretext of maintaining “regional stability.” The move, however, has been viewed by opposition parties as an extension of Ankara’s long-standing military presence in Kurdish-majority areas.

According to government sources, Türkiye currently maintains 16,000 to 18,000 troops across northern Syria and operates dozens of bases within Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. While Ankara insists its deployments aim to secure national borders and counter terrorism, critics argue that the operations disproportionately target Kurdish forces and undermine sovereignty.

The Turkish Defense Ministry’s latest remarks align with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s recent statement that “Syria’s security is inseparable from Türkiye’s.” Following high-level meetings in Ankara between Turkish and Syrian foreign, defense, and intelligence chiefs, both governments reaffirmed their intent to deepen coordination on counterterrorism and border security.

Syrian Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra and his Turkish counterpart Yasar Güler have emphasized their joint commitment to rebuilding the Syrian Arab Army, describing their cooperation as a “new phase” in restoring order and national unity.

Güler had previously declared that Türkiye “will not allow any terrorist organization to operate in the territory of our neighbors under any name,” referencing both the PKK and the SDF, which Ankara views as linked entities.

Recent developments in Syria indicate movement toward a comprehensive military and political settlement, as SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed that his forces and the Syrian Army have reached a preliminary understanding on integration and joint security mechanisms.

According to Abdi, this agreement aims to establish a unified defense framework and could pave the way for a nationwide ceasefire and future cooperation with international partners in combating ISIS.

In this evolving landscape, Türkiye’s call for full SDF integration into the Syrian military reflects both its regional security calculus and its broader effort to formalize cooperation with Damascus under the banner of unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

As Ankara continues to expand its regional defense footprint, the path toward reconciling competing priorities — counterterrorism, national sovereignty, and Kurdish representation — remains a central challenge in shaping Syria’s post-war order.