Recent attacks on Kurdistan show ‘repeated pattern of Iranian destabilization’, says UK envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The recent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks on Kurdistan Region demonstrated the “repeated pattern of Iranian destabilization,” the United Kingdom envoy to Iraq’s Kurdish region told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Iranian forces on Wednesday fired a barrage of missiles and ‘suicide drones’ into the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, targeting the positions of Kurdish opposition groups. Consequently, at least 13 were killed while nearly 60 others were wounded, according to the official tally.

The attacks “demonstrate the repeated pattern of Iranian destabilization of this region,” David Hunt, the British Consul General in Erbil, told Kurdistan 24, reiterating his country’s condemnation of the “sustained and egregious attacks”.

“Iran must cease its senseless and indiscriminate bombardment of Kurdish towns,” as they are a violation of the country’s sovereignty and integrity, the diplomat added.

The UK was one of the early countries to issue a strong condemnation of the attack. Other Westerns nations similarly condemned the attacks, resulting in damages to civilian infrastructure.

The British government stands alongside the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in condemning the attacks, he said, adding London would continue its support for the security and sovereignty of both Iraq and its Kurdistan Region.

While covering one of the attacks in southern Erbil province, Kurdistan 24 Correspondent Soran Kamaran was seriously wounded along with his cameraman. Mr. Kamaran is now recovering.

“I am also personally very saddened to hear about the attack [that] has affected journalists, including those from Kurdistan 24,” he said, extending his condolences and thoughts.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his appreciation to Lord Ahmed for his strong condemnation, according to a government statement.

The attacks came during an ongoing protest in over 90 Iranian cities over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who died in police custody. She was violently arrested for not wearing a “proper hijab”.