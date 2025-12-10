Meeting underscores Pirmam’s growing role as a political hub amid continued consultations on Iraq’s government formation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received Jamal Al-Karboli, leader of the Iraqi Al-Hal (Solution) Party, in Pirmam, where the two held extensive discussions on Iraq’s political situation and the need for strengthened coordination among the country’s political actors.

The meeting focused on the post-election phase following Iraq’s recent parliamentary vote. Both sides reviewed the current political landscape and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and unified efforts among parties to ensure stability and a viable path toward forming the next Iraqi government.

In recent years, Pirmam has increasingly become a strategic center for high-level political consultations. Iraqi leaders from across the political spectrum—Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish—have regularly traveled to meet with President Barzani, seeking his counsel during critical junctures of government formation.

This consistent flow of political delegations has reinforced Pirmam’s role as a pivotal venue for shaping national negotiations.

President Barzani’s influence in Iraq’s political arena is rooted in decades of leadership and consensus-building. From his key role in crafting the post-2003 political order to his mediation during periods of national deadlock, Barzani has long been regarded as a stabilizing figure capable of bridging divides among competing factions.

His positions have often guided political blocs toward compromise, particularly during moments when government formation or national unity were at risk.

Against this backdrop, Karbouli’s visit forms part of a broader series of engagements between President Barzani and Iraqi leaders seeking to navigate the country’s next political phase.

Both parties reiterated that enhanced coordination and national partnership are essential to ensuring that Iraq enters a new stage of governance grounded in cooperation, constitutional principles, and shared responsibility.