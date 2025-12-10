Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s Leader Thanks Iran and Hezbollah on ISIS Defeat Anniversary

Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali thanked Iran and Hezbollah for their support in defeating ISIS on the 8th anniversary of Iraq's victory declaration, despite the US designating his group and him as terrorists in 2020.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) Iraqi militia, expressed gratitude to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah on the eighth anniversary of Iraq’s declaration of victory over ISIS, praising their role in supporting Iraqi forces during the war.

In a statement marking the December 10, 2017 announcement by then–Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declaring territorial defeat of ISIS, Khazali thanked “all those who supported Iraq in the fight against ISIS, especially Iran and Hezbollah,” saying both sides stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Iraqi fighters.

AAH’s leader also used the anniversary to urge victorious factions to accelerate the formation of the Iraqi new government.

Khazali noted that despite eight years since the victory declaration, the group continues to conduct activities in several areas.

Khazali emphasized that Iranian support and Hezbollah’s assistance played a central role in the battle against ISIS, stating:

“We thank all sides that helped Iraq in the fight against ISIS, especially Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, who stood alongside us and offered support.”

He reiterated appreciation for all groups and individuals who contributed to the campaign.

According to U.S. State Department records published on Jan. 3, 2020, the United States designated Asaib Ahl al-Haq as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The same document also designated Qais al-Khazali and his brother Laith al-Khazali as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) under Executive Order 13224.

The U.S. Secretary of State at the time stated that AAH and its leaders were “violent proxies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” noting that the group was funded and trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Quds Force.

The State Department document said the designations aimed to deny AAH resources used to plan and conduct attacks. It added that U.S. persons are prohibited from conducting transactions with the group or its leaders, and that the designation makes it a federal crime to knowingly provide material support to AAH.

The record stated that AAH, led by Qais and Laith al-Khazali, had claimed responsibility for more than 6,000 attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces since 2006, including mortar attacks, the downing of a British helicopter, and an assault on the Karbala Provincial Headquarters that resulted in the killing of five American soldiers.

The designations followed an earlier action on Dec. 6, 2019, when the U.S. Treasury placed Qais and Laith al-Khazali under sanctions for serious human rights abuses in Iraq, including authorizing lethal force against protesters.

Khazali’s anniversary statement praising Iran and Hezbollah comes as long-standing U.S. records continue to classify Asaib Ahl al-Haq and its leadership as a terrorist organization responsible for deadly attacks. While the group celebrates its role in battling ISIS, the designations underscore the deep international controversy surrounding AAH’s activities and its alignment with Iran.