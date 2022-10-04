Iran for eleventh day continues to bomb Kurdistan Region's border areas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran on Tuesday again bombarded the Kurdistan Region border areas with Iran for the eleventh consecutive day amidst widespread protests in Iran.

#BREAKING

The Kurdish parties' bases were just shelled by the IRGC with suicide drones on the border of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the shelling of these areas continues for the 11th days in a row.#Kurdistan #Mahsa_Amini — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) October 4, 2022

“The Kurdish parties' bases were just shelled by the IRGC with suicide drones on the border of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the shelling of these areas continues for the 11th days in a row,” the Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw said in a tweet.

Moreover, local sources said Iranian artillery attacked areas in the Saqar and Barbazin mountains near Choman. Moreover, six villages in the Zere valley in the Sidekan district of Erbil were shelled by Iran.

Read More: Iran for tenth day continues to bomb Kurdistan Region's border areas in Choman

Also on Sept 28, Iran bombed the Kurdistan Region with 73 missiles and dozens of drones. During the attack at least 14 people were killed and nearly 60 others were wounded.

The attack comes amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), during a briefing to the United Nations Security Council underlined that Turkish and Iranian attacks in Iraq must cease in Iraq.

"These reckless acts, which have devastating consequences, killing and injuring people, must cease," she concluded.