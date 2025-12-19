Nashville Landmarks Glow in Kurdish Colors for Annual Kurdistan Flag Day

Nashville illuminated key landmarks in the colors of the Kurdistan flag to mark National Kurdistan Flag Day on Dec. 17, honoring Kurdish identity, history, and community presence through an annual gesture of solidarity and respect.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nashville’s skyline was illuminated with meaning as the Davidson County Courthouse and the Korean Veterans War Memorial Bridge shone in the colors of the Kurdistan flag, transforming two of the city’s most visible landmarks into symbols of solidarity with the Kurdish people.

The lighting, held as part of an annual tradition, coincided with National Kurdistan Flag Day, observed every year on Dec. 17. The gesture was described as a powerful expression of respect for Kurdish culture, history, and resilience, and a public affirmation that the Kurdish community is seen, valued, and embraced within the city.

For Kurds living in Nashville, the sight of red, white, green, and yellow reflected across the cityscape carried deep emotional weight. Community members said the display underscored that their identity is recognized, their voices are heard, and their contributions to Nashville are appreciated.

Organizers and residents expressed gratitude to the city of Nashville for continuing the tradition, noting that the annual illumination stands as a visible message of celebration and support for the Kurdish people and their enduring national symbols.

National Kurdistan Flag Day is marked annually on Dec. 17, a date formally designated by the Kurdistan Parliament in 2009. The Kurdish flag itself was first presented as a national symbol in 1919 by Dr. Kamuran Bedir Khan and later gained prominence through Kurdish student movements in Europe, the autonomy period following the March 11, 1970 agreement in Iraq, and especially after the 1991 uprising in the Kurdistan Region.

The flag’s legal status was codified by the Kurdistan Parliament in 1999, cementing its role as a central emblem of Kurdish identity. The choice of Dec. 17 reflects a pivotal historical moment in 1945, when the flag was lowered following the collapse of the Republic of Kurdistan in Mahabad, a loss that later came to symbolize perseverance and renewal.

In more recent years, particularly during the fight against ISIS beginning in 2014, the Kurdish flag gained broader international recognition as a symbol of resistance and sacrifice. Its colors carry layered meanings within Kurdish political and cultural thought, representing revolution and sacrifice, peace, light and awareness, and connection to homeland and growth.

As Nashville lights its landmarks in Kurdish colors, the annual tradition resonates far beyond symbolism, reinforcing a shared message of recognition, solidarity, and respect, and affirming that Kurdish identity continues to find acknowledgment and support on the global stage.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Rahim Rashidi (Mr. Kurd) in Washington D.C. contributed to this report.