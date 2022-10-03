Iran for tenth day continues to bomb Kurdistan Region's border areas in Choman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region border areas with Iran witnessed another day of shelling and bombardments for the tenth consecutive day amidst widespread protests in Iran.

Jila Mostajer, Member of the Board of Directors of the human rights watchdog Hengaw, told Kurdistan 24 that on Monday for the tenth time Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with artillery attacked areas in the Saqar and Barbazin mountains near Choman.

“Today there was again artillery shelling in the Saqar and Barbazin mountains from 4AM until the afternoon,” she said.

However, there were no reports of casualties.

The IRGC artillery started shelling the Kurdistan Region's border heights at 4 am today, Monday, October 3, 2022, for the tenth day in a row.#MahsaAmini#Kurdistan — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) October 3, 2022

On Wednesday, at least 14 people were killed on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded when Iran carried out attacks on several Kurdish opposition parties inside the Kurdistan Region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility and said they would resume strikes unless Iranian Kurdish opposition groups would surrender.

Read More: Iran continues to attack the Kurdistan Region’s border regions

The attacks come amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality policy.

According to Hengaw, a total of 2,000 Kurds were arrested, while 23 were killed in Iranian Kurdistan during the protests over the death of Amini.