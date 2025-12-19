Devlet Bahceli Says Insults Against Leyla Zana do not Serve Türkiye’s Unity

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli condemned insults against Leyla Zana at a football match, calling them unethical and harmful to Türkiye’s unity, as political condemnation of the incident continues across parties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli said that the insults and abusive language directed at prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana constitute unethical behavior and do not serve Türkiye’s unity, according to statements conveyed following a political meeting in Istanbul.

Salim Ensarioglu, a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker from Istanbul, said in a post on X that he discussed the incident with Bahceli after their meeting, focusing on the disrespectful chants by some Bursaspor supporters against Zana during a football match. Ensarioglu said Bahceli expressed clear disapproval of the behavior, describing it as morally unacceptable.

According to Ensarioglu, Bahceli stressed that “the kind of language and expressions used against Leyla Zana do not serve Türkiye's interests or its unity,” underlining that such conduct undermines social cohesion rather than contributing to it.

Separately, Erkan Akcay, deputy head of the MHP parliamentary group, addressed the issue during a session of the Turkish parliament, delivering a speech in which he strongly condemned the offensive rhetoric and actions directed at Zana. He said the party firmly denounces such “ugly discourse and behavior.”

Akcay also recalled a historical episode from 1992, when a delegation from the Democracy Party visited the MHP, with Leyla Zana among its members. He said that at the time, MHP founder Alparslan Türkeş met the delegation and referred to Zana as “my daughter,” a moment that sparked significant public reaction and debate at the time, given Zana’s political standing.

The statements come amid widespread condemnation in Türkiye following racist and insulting chants targeting Leyla Zana during a football match between Bursaspor and Somaspor. The incident occurred at a time when renewed discussions on resolving the Kurdish issue and advancing a peace process have been underway, prompting concern that deeply rooted discriminatory attitudes persist in parts of society.

Several political parties and public figures have spoken out against the chants. Members of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), HUDA PAR, and the AK Party have all described the incident as unacceptable, racist, and damaging to social harmony. Lawmakers have warned that tolerating such behavior risks deepening divisions and undermining efforts toward coexistence and peace.

As political reactions continue, Bahceli’s remarks add to a growing chorus across Türkiye rejecting racist and insulting language in public life, with multiple parties emphasizing that respect, accountability, and social cohesion are essential to safeguarding unity and advancing peaceful dialogue.