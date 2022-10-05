Security

Iranian artillery shelling of Kurdistan Region border areas continues for 12 consecutive days

The Barbzeen countryside and Mount Saqar witnessed fresh rounds of artillery shelling early Wednesday, an informed local source told Kurdistan 24.
Barbzeen countryside in Erbil province's Bradost area has been the target of Iranian artillery shelling for two consecutive days, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian bombardments continued targeting the border areas of the Kurdistan Region in northern Erbil province for over 12 consecutive days.

Wednesday’s shelling mark 12 consecutive days of bombardments by the Iranian forces, targeting the alleged positions of Kurdish-Iranian opposition parties based in the Kurdistan Region.

Iranian military began the bombardments following the eruption of nationwide protests over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. She was brutally arrested by morality police due to her lax hijab wearing.

Many suspected Iran’s bombardments were to shift the focus on the massive protests that had engulfed over 90 cities.

The ongoing attacks on the border areas have forced civilians to flee.

In a series of intensive strikes in late September, at least 14 people were killed while dozens of others were wounded. More than 40 ballistic missiles were fired by Iran, targeting the positions of the opposition parties.

The attacks drew international condemnations, as civilians and their infrastructure were damaged by the offensive.

 

