PM Barzani, US envoy to Syria discuss intra-Kurdish dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed the importance of resuming the intra-Kurdish unity talks between northeastern Syria’s political parties with a top US envoy to the area, according to a statement.

Barzani received Nicholas Granger, the US envoy to northeast Syria, in Erbil along with a diplomatic delegation. The US Consul General Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr, attended the meeting as well, per a statement from the premier’s office.

The officials highlighted the latest developments in Syria and Iraq.

The importance of resuming intra-Kurdish dialogue between the political parties in northeast Syria was stressed, the statement noted.

Barzani and Granger also underlined the importance of political freedom and allowing political parties to freely undertake their organizational activities in the northeast of Syria.

Earlier Wednesday, the US delegation met with President Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil. The officials discussed the unity talks as well as the situation of displaced camps in the area, including Al-Hol Camp.

Aimed to unify the Kurdish front in face of the challenges, the talk began in April 2020 between the rival political parties in northeast Syria. Rounds of talks were held before it was stalled in November of the same year.

The Kurdistan Region has previously mediated between the Kurdish opposing parties in northeast Syria. A number of agreements, mediated by Erbil, were inked to diffuse tension between the Kurdish National Council (KNC) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).