US strongly condemned rocket attacks in Baghdad

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski to Baghdad (Photo: US Embassy)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski to Baghdad on Thursday strongly condemned rocket attacks on the Green Zone.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the rocket attacks near the Iraqi Parliament," she said.

"The people of Iraq must resolve their political differences and grievances solely through peaceful means. Attacks like these undermine democracy and trap Iraq in a perpetual cycle of violence," she added.

At least nine rockets fell nearby the Iraqi parliament, ahead of the session to elect the President of the Republic, a source told Kurdistan 24. 

One rocket also fell on the Beit Baniya mosque in the Al-Alawi city near the Iraqi parliament.

