PM Barzani Highlights Role of Diaspora in Advancing Kurdish Cause

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received a delegation of Kurdish diaspora youth from Europe, along with several foreign participants, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced. The delegation consisted of 100 young Kurds living abroad.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani underlined the vital role of the Kurdish diaspora in advocating for the Kurdish cause and supporting the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people. He called on Kurdish youth to preserve their culture, language, and national identity while acting as a bridge of communication between their host countries and the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister encouraged the participants to become positive, inspiring, and successful figures within their communities, and to take advantage of opportunities abroad to pursue education and develop their skills.

Barzani also highlighted the KRG’s ongoing reform efforts across all sectors, stressing that the government is working to strengthen economic infrastructure and create a sustainable future for the region.

The Kurdish diaspora is estimated to consist of approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million people. This diaspora has developed over time as a result of political persecution and conflict, resulting in substantial communities in Western Europe and other regions worldwide.

Germany is a primary destination for Kurdish immigrants, especially those from Turkey. Estimates indicate that between 500,000 and 850,000 Kurds live in Germany, with some sources suggesting the number may be as high as one million. Other countries with significant Kurdish communities include France, the Netherlands, and Sweden; smaller communities can also be found in the United States and Canada.

Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish population in the United States, estimated to be between 15,000 and 20,000 individuals, primarily concentrated in the "Little Kurdistan" area of South Nashville. This vibrant community began with refugees arriving in the mid-70s and has since developed a strong cultural presence, featuring numerous Kurdish-owned businesses and shops.

The KRG is increasingly dedicated to its global diaspora. As part of this commitment, the fourth iteration of a groundbreaking online Kurdish language course has officially started, attracting an unprecedented 2,500 students from 42 countries across Europe and Asia.

