Water cut to Syria's Hasakah city for two months: official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Co-chair of the Water Directorate in Hasakah, Nawar Mahmoud Sabri, on Saturday called on the international community to put pressure on Turkey to stop cutting the water to Hasakah city.

So far, he said the water to Hasakah city has been cut for two months from the Alouk water station.

The Alouk water station is near the border town of Serekaniye, which Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA) took over in Oct. 2019 during Ankara’s so-called Peace Spring Operation.

Since then, Turkish-backed groups have regularly shut water flow from the facility, affecting an estimated 500,000 people in Hasakah city and nearby communities.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths during a briefing to the UN Security Council on Sept 14 said that “water remains inaccessible for the population through Alouk.”

“In this context, access to safe water is more important than ever,” he said, amidst a cholera pandemic in northeast Syria.