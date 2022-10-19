PKK-affiliated youth group vandalize WHO building in Qamishlo

Politics

author_image Kurdistan 24
PKK supporters on Wednesday stormed the WHO office in Qamishlo (Photo: SANA)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Wednesday reportedly vandalized the UN-affiliated World Health Organization building in Syria's Qamishlo city.

Around 50 people from the Revolutionary Youth Movement protested Turkish attacks on PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan and vandalized the WHO building. 

Syria's state-run SANA news agency also reported that the group attacked the UNESCO building after vandalizing the WHO building.

A group of PKK supporters on Wednesday stormed the WHO office (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)

The Revolutionary Youth Movement has been previously accused of attacking political party offices of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) and child recruitment.

