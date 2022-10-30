Iraq’s authorities launch probe into fuel tanker explosion in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion of a fuel tanker east of Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Saturday night resulted in the killing of nine people and injuring another 13, forcing authorities to launch investigations into the matter.

The incident took place in the Qahira (Cairo) area of the capital, where a soccer match was taking place in presence of a wide number of fans, Lieutenant General Ahmed Salim, the head of Baghdad Operations Command, told Kurdistan 24.

Per the health ministry figures, at least nine people have been killed by the explosion of the tanker, the cause of which has remained unknown. Another 13 others were wounded.

The tanker exploded nearby the sporting event in a residential area, according to the security forces.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and President Latif Rashid have both asked for an immediate probe into the deadly incident.

Material damages to the stadium have been sustained, according to officials and footage.