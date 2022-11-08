Duhok-based American University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alexandria Foundation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the American University of Iraq (AUK) and Alexandria Foundation (AF), the AUK announced on Monday.

The memorandum was signed on October 8, 2022. The ultimate objective of the memorandum is to initiate a partnership between both sides. They intend to provide opportunities for students in the Kurdistan Region.

The collaborative activities they want to develop are: Student internships, AUK staff mobility, Guest speakers, Governmental capacity-building and Kurdistan market studies.

Alexandria Foundation is a Romanian foundation that was established in 2003 by Nawaf Salameh. The foundation performs humanitarian activities within the Alexandrion Group.