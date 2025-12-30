PM Barzani Congratulates New Iraqi Parliament Leadership, Calls for Cooperation and Constitutional Governance

The prime minister congratulated Farhad Atrushi on his election as Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected leadership of the Iraqi House of Representatives, urging the parliament to work collectively to meet the expectations of the Iraqi people and address outstanding national issues.

In separate statements released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to Haibet Halbousi on his election as Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, wishing him success in carrying out the responsibilities of the post.

He expressed hope that members of the new parliamentary session would serve as true representatives of the people by working together to pass key legislation that benefits all Iraqi communities. Barzani also stressed the importance of the parliament’s active role in resolving pending issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Barzani likewise congratulated Adnan Faihan on his election as First Deputy Speaker, voicing hope that the parliament’s presidency and members would fulfill their constitutional duties by legislating and passing laws that serve all citizens while respecting Iraq’s federal system.

Meanwhile, the prime minister congratulated Farhad Atrushi on his election as Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament. Barzani expressed hope that Atrushi would effectively serve all Iraqi citizens and communities in cooperation with the parliament’s leadership, while also safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people.

The statements reflect the KRG’s emphasis on dialogue, constitutional governance, and cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in the new parliamentary term.