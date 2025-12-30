President Barzani Praises Shakhawan Abdullah Following Withdrawal from Iraqi Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nomination

President Barzani expressed his appreciation for Abdullah’s active role in both parliamentary and party work, describing him as a committed and disciplined member who carried out his duties with a strong sense of patriotism.

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday commended senior Kurdish politician Shakhawan Abdullah for his years of service and his decision to withdraw from the nomination process for the post of deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed his appreciation for Abdullah’s active role in both parliamentary and party work, describing him as a committed and disciplined member who carried out his duties with a strong sense of patriotism.

President Barzani said that the decision for Abdullah to step aside was made in consideration of the interests of the Kurdish people and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stressing that this move does not diminish Abdullah’s standing within the party. “Regardless of his position, he remains a son of the KDP and fulfills his duties to the best of his ability, earning our trust,” Barzani stated, adding that Abdullah is a “brave and worthy son of this nation.”

Shakhawan Abdullah is a prominent Kurdish politician from the KDP with extensive experience in legal, security, and parliamentary affairs. In January 2022, he was elected as the second deputy speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives. His career includes serving as Legal Director of the Trade Departments in Kirkuk until 2005, and later as Legal Director of Investigations at the Regional Security Council in Kirkuk from 2005 to 2014.

Abdullah has also worked in academia as a lecturer at Cihan University between 2012 and 2014. Within parliament, he has held several key roles, including rapporteur of the Security and Defense Committee, as well as membership, deputy, and chairmanship of multiple parliamentary and investigative committees.

President Barzani’s remarks underscored the KDP leadership’s continued confidence in Abdullah’s capabilities and reaffirmed his ongoing role within the party, despite his withdrawal from the latest parliamentary nomination process.

On Tuesday, Farhad Atrushi of the KDP was elected as the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament following a vote held during the session of the sixth parliamentary term.

Read More: Farhad Atrushi of KDP Elected Second Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament