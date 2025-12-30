‘A Wise and Decisive Decision’: Kurdish Politician Says President Barzani Protected Kurdistan’s Interests

KDP leader Amina Zakri said President Barzani made a wise decision to protect Kurdistan Region interests, stressing federalism, dialogue, and the Kurdish entitlement to Iraq’s presidency.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At a critical juncture in Iraq’s political process, senior Kurdistan Democratic Party figure Amina Zakri said President Masoud Barzani took a “wise and decisive” decision that safeguarded the higher interests of the Kurdistan Region amid attempts to bypass established political norms.

Amina Zakri, a member of the Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stressed the necessity of implementing the foundations of the federal system in Iraq, emphasizing that the presidency of the republic is not the property of any single political party, but a constitutional entitlement of the Kurdish people.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Zakri said that President Barzani’s wisdom and his adherence to the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus were the key factors in protecting the Kurdistan Region’s interests in the face of efforts aimed at circumventing long-standing political conventions.

She added that the establishment of a genuine federal Iraq requires the full implementation of constitutional principles, partnership, balance, and consensus without distortion or dilution.

Zakri noted that developments witnessed in recent days within Iraq’s political process represent a departure from the political norms upon which the post-2003 Iraqi system was founded.

She said the Kurdistan Democratic Party seeks to open a new chapter of dialogue with all political actors, stressing that safeguarding the political entity of the Kurdistan Region must remain the foremost priority.

Regarding the file of the Iraqi presidency, Zakri said her party’s position is clear, viewing the post as a Kurdish entitlement rather than the exclusive right of any one faction.

She explained that President Barzani presented three options to resolve the issue. The first is reaching a political agreement among the parties. The second involves settling the matter within the Kurdish blocs in the Iraqi Council of Representatives. The third option, she said, is to return the issue to the Kurdistan Parliament to decide on the Kurdish nominee for the presidency.

Zakri underlined that President Barzani’s role at this stage was decisive, noting that his prudent decisions succeeded in protecting the supreme interests of the people of Kurdistan.

She concluded by stressing that Iraq’s political process cannot continue in a sound manner without the application of federalism and adherence to the constitution.

Zakri’s remarks come amid sensitive negotiations over sovereign positions in Iraq and during the formation of the leadership of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament.

As part of this process, Farhad Atrushi of the Kurdistan Democratic Party was elected as the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament after securing 178 votes, defeating his rival Rebwar Karim, who received 104 votes.

Atrushi’s election followed the selection of Adnan Faihan as first deputy speaker and Haibet Halbousi as speaker of parliament. The first session of the sixth parliamentary term convened with 292 lawmakers in attendance and included the swearing-in of newly elected members and nominations for parliamentary leadership positions.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party has argued that, as the political force that secured the largest number of votes in Kurdistan Region areas, the mechanism for handling sovereign positions should reflect election results and be resolved through national consensus in Baghdad.

Zakri said that only through genuine federalism, constitutional commitment, and balanced partnership can Iraq’s political stability be preserved and the Kurdistan Region’s rights protected.