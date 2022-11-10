Security

Demining agency clears minefields near Choman

The agency’s demining teams of DE1 and Mechanical in cooperation with Slovenian Enhancing Human Security (ITF), destroyed 22 mines and 20 Unexploded Ordnances (UXO) in the Karizan minefield.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Mines in Choman (Photo: Kurdistan Regional Government)
Kurdistan Mine Action Agency choman KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of Mine Action Agency cleared some minefields in Choman city near the Iraqi-Iranian border on Nov. 9, according to the announcement of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The agency’s demining teams of DE1 and Mechanical in cooperation with Slovenian Enhancing Human Security (ITF), destroyed 22 mines and 20 Unexploded ordnances (UXO) in Karizan, a minefield in Mizhdinian village, as well as removing numerous mines in the Nawanda village.

There is an estimated number of 314 million square meters of land that still contain landmines in the Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency announced in April 4, 2022.

