SDF Reports Rising Civilian Casualties and Major Military Buildup in Aleppo as Siege Tightens

The SDF reported 7 dead and 52 wounded in Aleppo shelling, warning of a "major war" as over 80 tanks surround Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh amid a total siege blocking aid.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement on Wednesday warning of a significant escalation in hostilities in northern Aleppo, reporting that the death toll among civilians has risen amid a tightening siege and a massive deployment of heavy armor by government-affiliated forces.

In a statement posted to the social media platform X on Wednesday, the SDF provided an operational update regarding the situation in the Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods.

The force announced that the number of "civilian martyrs" resulting from shelling carried out by factions affiliated with the Damascus government had risen to seven, with an additional 52 individuals wounded.

The statement cautioned that this was a "non-final toll," as bombardment involving tanks and drones continued to strike the densely populated districts throughout the day.

The updated casualty figures represent a sharp increase from earlier reports and come amidst a rapid deterioration of security dynamics in Aleppo.

The SDF’s public disclosure highlighted what it described as a "dangerous indicator" of a broader conflict: the stationing of more than 80 tanks and heavy military vehicles in the immediate vicinity of the two Kurdish-majority neighborhoods.

The SDF warned that this massing of armor points to "a wide escalation and the possibility of the outbreak of a major war in which these factions might become involved."

Beyond the military engagement, the SDF statement on X detailed a worsening humanitarian crisis driven by a total blockade.

"The siege remains imposed on the two neighborhoods from all sides," the SDF stated, accusing the opposing factions of preventing the entry of food, medicine, and basic supplies.

This strangulation of resources, according to the SDF, is exacerbating humanitarian conditions and "endangers the lives of thousands of civilians" who are trapped within the urban enclave.

The restrictions on movement and goods align with reports from local officials who have described the area as being under a documented siege.

The blockade has reportedly halted the operation of bakeries due to a lack of flour and yeast, while the prohibition on fuel entry has left residents without heating during the winter months.

The SDF’s Wednesday update suggests that these coercive measures are being employed in tandem with the intensified military pressure.

Context of the Escalation

The SDF’s warning of a "major war" follows a direct ultimatum issued earlier on Wednesday by the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The Operations Body of the Syrian Army declared all SDF positions in Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh to be "legitimate military targets," citing a "major military operation" it alleged the SDF had launched toward government-held sectors of Aleppo.

The Syrian military command had instructed civilians to evacuate the area immediately, designating the Awariz Crossing and Zuhoor Street as humanitarian corridors. However, a strict deadline of 3:00 PM was imposed for these evacuations.

The SDF’s subsequent report of rising casualties and continued tank and drone fire suggests that hostilities did not cease, and may have intensified, following the expiration of that deadline.

Prior to the SDF’s evening update, initial reports indicated that heavy shelling had utilized a wide array of weaponry, including Grad and Katyusha rockets, mortars, and DShK machine guns.

The bombardment had struck key civilian infrastructure, including mosques, markets, and residential streets such as Furniture Street and the Youth Housing area.

The previous death toll had stood at four, with 26 wounded; the new figures provided by the SDF indicate that the intensity of the strikes has resulted in nearly double the number of injuries in a matter of hours.

Conflicting Narratives

The conflict is marked by starkly opposing narratives regarding the instigator of the violence.

While the SDF describes the events as an unprovoked assault and a "planned escalation" by factions affiliated with the Damascus government—specifically pointing to the use of "suicide drones" and heavy artillery—Syrian state media has accused the SDF of initiating attacks.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior claimed that SDF drone strikes and shelling killed a member of the Syrian Arab Army and civilians in the al-Midan neighborhood.

The SDF has denied targeting civilians, asserting that its actions are strictly defensive.

In its Wednesday post, the group framed the current situation not merely as a skirmish, but as a systematic siege combined with a military offensive designed to overwhelm the neighborhoods.

The reported presence of over 80 heavy military vehicles suggests a level of force concentration that exceeds typical ceasefire violations seen in the region previously.

As the situation develops, the situation in Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh remains critical.

With the SDF reporting a "non-final" casualty count and confirming a heavy armored presence on the perimeter, the prospect of a de-escalation appears remote.

The combination of a hermetic siege, the designation of the area as a free-fire zone by the Syrian Army, and the SDF’s confirmation of a rising civilian toll indicates that the hundreds of thousands of residents in these districts are facing an imminent and large-scale military confrontation.