Erbil Speeds Up Work on New Landmark Gate and Strategic Road Network

The Koya dual carriageway project, a key component of the broader development plan, has reached 35% completion. Due to the area’s terrain, multiple waterways and supporting structures are being built to ensure the road’s durability and safety.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Construction is progressing on a modern and visually striking entrance gate near the Martyrs' Monument in Erbil’s Kasnazan sub-district, a project set to improve connectivity and ease traffic flow between Erbil, Koya, and Gomaspan dam.

Project Manager Engineer Kaifi Faris told Kurdistan24 that the new intersection linking the Erbil–Koya and Erbil–Gomaspan roads has been designed to significantly reduce traffic stops, helping lower the risk of accidents and ensuring smoother travel for commuters.

Agreen Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing of the Kurdistan Regional Government, highlighted the importance of the Erbil–Koya road, describing it as one of the Kurdistan Region’s “strategic and vital arteries.”

To guarantee the project’s full extension to Koya, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has allocated an additional 117 billion Iraqi dinars. The funding will support the construction of eight more kilometers of roadway that will eventually link to a planned 60-meter-wide road outlined in the area’s master plan.

As part of the expansion, a 220-meter-long bridge will also be built near the village of Kani Darband, further strengthening transportation links and supporting regional development.

The project is expected to enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and create a new architectural landmark welcoming travelers into Erbil.