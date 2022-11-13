Politics

Kurdistan Region PM condemns "cowardly attack" in Istanbul

"My thoughts are with the government and people of Turkey, and the victims and their families."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Turkey Istanbul attack Istanbul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned "the cowardly attack in Istanbul", that killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned "the cowardly attack in Istanbul today."

"My thoughts are with the government and people of Turkey, and the victims and their families," he added.

Also Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday condemned "today’s apparent terrorist attack in Istanbul."

"My thoughts and prayers are with victims’ families and loved ones, and I wish a quick recovery to the injured."

State-run Anadolu news agency said five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion in Istanbul.

Read More: Several dead, injured as strong blast rocks central Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that "relevant units of our state are carrying out works to find out the perpetrators of this treacherous attack as well as the circles behind it."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive