Kurdistan Region PM condemns "cowardly attack" in Istanbul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned "the cowardly attack in Istanbul", that killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack in Istanbul today.



My thoughts are with the government and people of Turkey, and the victims and their families. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 13, 2022

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned "the cowardly attack in Istanbul today."

"My thoughts are with the government and people of Turkey, and the victims and their families," he added.

I condemn today’s apparent terrorist attack in Istanbul. My thoughts and prayers are with victims’ families and loved ones, and I wish a quick recovery to the injured. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 13, 2022

Also Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday condemned "today’s apparent terrorist attack in Istanbul."

"My thoughts and prayers are with victims’ families and loved ones, and I wish a quick recovery to the injured."

State-run Anadolu news agency said five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion in Istanbul.

Read More: Several dead, injured as strong blast rocks central Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that "relevant units of our state are carrying out works to find out the perpetrators of this treacherous attack as well as the circles behind it."