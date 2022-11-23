Turkey targets ISIS prison, oil facilities in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish army on Wednesday targeted the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo, which holds hundreds of ISIS detainees and oil and gas facilities in northeast Syria. Moreover, it targeted oil and gas facilities.

“The Turkish occupation army targets the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo, which holds the ISIS terrorist detainees,” Aram Hanna, the spokesperson of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tweeted.

Moreover, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least five people have been killed due to Turkish aerial bombardments since Wednesday morning.

The Turkish army bombed four oil and gas facilities in Al-Hasakah countryside and a SDF office in a Russian base, SOHR said.

“These airstrikes hit oil and gas facilities, causing human and material losses,” the SOHR report added.

Update A Turkish occupation UAV targeted the domestic gas plant in the Jal Agha area, east of Qamishli. In addition, the Turkish warplanes conducted four raids on the village of Ali Agha in Tal Kochar, north and east of Syria. Reports of casualties were recorded. pic.twitter.com/lKxX8VndK1 — Aram hanna (@aram_hanna2) November 23, 2022

“A Turkish occupation UAV (drone) targeted the domestic gas plant in the Jal Agha area, east of Qamishli,” Hanna also confirmed in a tweet. “In addition, the Turkish warplanes conducted four raids on the village of Ali Agha in Tal Kochar, north and east of Syria.”

The local ANHA news agency reported that two petroleum engineers were injured in Turkish bombing on the Dejla Station in the village of Gerhok, east of Çil Agha (Al-Jawadiyah in Arabic).

Local media reports also suggest Turkey bombed several locations all over the border areas in Syria near northern Aleppo, Kobani and the Hasakah province.

Turkey has continued drone and air strikes since it launched the Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday in response to a bombing in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people.

Turkey and affiliated groups have carried out several artillery strikes since Nov. 19.

The SDF on Wednesday in a statement said that Turkey carried out 47 air strikes, 20 drones strikes and 3761 attacks with heavy artillery, mortars, tanks, and various types of heavy weapons since Nov. 19.

They targeted areas stretching from Derek, to Qamishlo, al-Hasaka, Kobane, Deir Ezzor, and Al-Shahba (northern Aleppo).

Turkey has also threatened to launch a ground operation.

The SDF and People’s Protection Units (YPG) have denied involvement in the Istanbul attack.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi suggested to Al Monitor senior correspondent Amberin Zaman that the Istanbul bomb suspect had links to the Islamic state. “We had absolutely nothing to do with the bombing and we have no such policy.”