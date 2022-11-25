Women

PM Barzani condemns gender-based violence

“One of the priorities of KRG’s ninth cabinet is to create equal opportunities for women to participate in the various high-level positions in KRG.”
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan 24 )
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani in a statement on Friday reaffirmed his support for women’s rights.

25 November marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on this special occasion PM Barzani underscored the role of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in eliminating violence against women.

“On this day and launching a 16 days campaign to decry violence against women, we reiterate KRG’s unchanging position in combating all kinds of violence and discrimination, especially against women.”

“One of the priorities of KRG’s ninth cabinet is to create equal opportunities for women to participate in the various high-level positions in KRG,” PM Barzani said in the statement, and added that the KRG will do their best to promote "the culture of respecting human rights generally and women rights specifically, as well as eliminating gender-based discrimination in Kurdistan.”

The Prime Minister concluded his statement by praising the achievements of Kurdish women in the past and noted that unfortunately there’re still obstacles and barriers for Kurdish women.

He also called for on the community and all parties to end all these gender-based violations.

