PM Barzani chairs meeting on education in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday chaired a meeting on the inauguration Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and Curricula of Education and Higher Education in the Kurdistan Region in light of Law No. (6) of 2022.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the body, which aims to establish a set of international standards adopted in education, educational curricula, and higher education in the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Moreover, it has the aim to reduce the difference in the scientific quality in both public and private educational centers and universities to ensure raising in educational and scientific levels, the statement read.

Furthermore, it will also see a rise in the level of education by reducing the current differences between private and public universities. These changes will enable accreditation through a process of reviewing and overseeing, while also supporting the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to obtain accreditation certificates for universities and schools, per the statement.

The Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Education, and the Secretary of the Cabinet also shared their views on the mechanisms of implementing the law, the statement added.

The meeting also dealt with the preliminary steps to commence the work of the commission of and approving it at the meeting of the Cabinet meeting, the statement confirmed.

Read More: PM Barzani launches Kurdistan Innovation Institute

PM Barzani on November 14 launched the Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII) to develop the talent and capacity of the Kurdish youth and the economy.

The KII is planning to build a “scientific park”, where innovators would be able to work on their ideas through the laboratories and factories, Barzani said. The center could also be a meeting point for academic institutions.