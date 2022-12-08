Hungarian president to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hungarian president Katalin Novák will visit Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, on Friday.

As the first Hungarian head to visit Iraq, she will meet Hungarian soldiers stationed in Iraq, the Daily News Hungary reported.

The office of Hungary’s presidency also announced that Novák will visit humanitarian projects implemented under the auspices of the Hungary Helps program.

The president will also visit the Kurdistan Region and meet with top Kurdish officials, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

Last week, a high military delegation of the Ministry of Peshmerga participated in a security conference in Hungary.

The Hungarian army in April handed over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga, which was attended by top Hungarian officials.

Katalin Novák is the first female President of Hungary, who was elected on March 10, 2022, by the majority of the Hungarian Parliament.