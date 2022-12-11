Kurdistan Women Union’s foundation 70 years ago indicative of KDP’s belief in ‘equality’, says Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Establishing Kurdistan Women Union seven decades ago by Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) indicates the party and its late leader Mustafa Barzani’s belief in “equality”, deputy Nechirvan Barzani said on Sunday.

Barzani, the KDP deputy, extended his congratulations to Kurdish women on the 70th anniversary of the Union, which was founded by the KDP’s Mustafa Barzani in 1952 to advocate for women’s rights.

The foundation of the union 70 years ago was “indicative of the KDP and immortal Barzani’s belief in equality” as well as the Kurdish women’s self-confidence and awareness in the history of the nation, Barzani wrote in the statement.

As they have proved to be talented and efficient in various fields, Kurdish women’s role and participation should be further supported, and provided with more opportunities to serve the society, the president wrote.

He reiterated his full support for the Union’s civil struggle for Kurdish women’s rights and demands as well as for fostering the culture of equality.