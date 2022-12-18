Turkish drone strike kills three civilians: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Saturday reportedly killed three civilians, including a child in the countryside of Kobani, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a press statement on Saturday.

Also the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that three civilians were killed in the Raqas village.

The SDF said the drone strike killed three civilians, including the 12-year old Weisi Muhammad Weissi. Another civilian was injured.

On November 20, Turkey carried out an air operation—Operation Claw-Sword—against the Syrian army and SDF positions in northern Syria.

The operation was in response to the Istanbul attack that killed six civilians and injured more than 80 people. While Turkey blamed the SDF, the SDF has denied any involvement and has called for an international investigation.

During the air campaign, a large number of fighters and civilians were killed.

Moreover, Turkey has continued to threaten to carry out a new ground offensive in northern Syria.

The SDF said a total of 16 civilians were killed in Turkish attacks this month.

Turkish-backed forces on Saturday also shelled Kurdish positions in northern Aleppo and Tal Tamr.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also told reporters on Thursday that Turkey is willing to work with Syria and Russia in northern Syria.

During a seminar hosted by the Washington Kurdish Institute (WKI) and the Kurdish Institute of Paris on Thursday, Ilham Ahmed, President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said that there is pressure from the US to stop Turkish attacks, but more needs to be done.

“We need to see a clear mechanism of how we can stop the Turkish aggression, whether it's a land invasion or like airstrikes. Up until now, there is nothing clear about this mechanism, how (Turkey) can be stopped. And this is what we are pushing for, and we are reaching out to all our friends and allies.”

Moreover, she added that many countries, “such as Russia, United States, France, Germany are trying to pressure Turkey to not carry out a military invasion.”