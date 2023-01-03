Security

Turkish drone kills two SDF members near Hasakah city: SOHR

SOHR reported that the Turkish drone strike hit Tel Tawil village at the northern entrance to Al-Hasakah city
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Bayraktar TB2 drone pictured at the Geçitkale military airbase near Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dec. 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
A Bayraktar TB2 drone pictured at the Geçitkale military airbase near Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dec. 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Syria drone attacks in Syria Turkey SDF Hasakah northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has killed two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the entrance of Hasakah city in northeast Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

SOHR reported that the Turkish drone strike hit Tel Tawil village at the northern entrance to Al-Hasakah city.

Moreover, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that another Turkish drone hit the village of Awja in the Tal Tamr district, causing only material damage.

Turkey has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria amidst threats to launch a ground operation.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive