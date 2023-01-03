Turkish drone kills two SDF members near Hasakah city: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has killed two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the entrance of Hasakah city in northeast Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

SOHR reported that the Turkish drone strike hit Tel Tawil village at the northern entrance to Al-Hasakah city.

Moreover, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that another Turkish drone hit the village of Awja in the Tal Tamr district, causing only material damage.

Turkey has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria amidst threats to launch a ground operation.