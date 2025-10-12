Top KRG Official Confirms Ongoing Talks on Non-Oil Revenues

Hamlan told Kurdistan24 that the salaries of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) civil servants will be disbursed this week, in line with the pledge made by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rebaz Hamlan, Financial Advisor to the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, announced on Sunday that negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad over the Kurdistan Region’s non-oil revenues are ongoing.

Hamlan told Kurdistan24 that the salaries of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) civil servants will be disbursed this week, in line with the pledge made by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

He explained that “120 billion dinars of non-oil revenues are available. However, whenever the Iraqi Council of Ministers officially requests the Ministry of Finance to send salaries for the Kurdistan Region, the Central Bank of Erbil will deposit 120 billion dinars.”

Hamlan also criticized certain political factions in the Kurdistan Region, stating that, except for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), all other parties have handed over the issue of the Region’s salaries to Baghdad. He argued that if these parties had set aside political disputes and collaborated internally, Baghdad would not have the leverage it currently holds over the Region.

“The survival of the Kurdistan Region is largely guaranteed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party,” Hamlan added, emphasizing the KDP’s role in maintaining the Region’s political and economic stability.

Regarding relations with Baghdad, Hamlan expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Sudani, saying he has not remained loyal to the commitments and support extended by President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Hamlan also discussed his previous resignation from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance, noting that had Sudani respected the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and fulfilled his promises, he would not have stepped down.

On Oct 7, Prime Minister Sudani met with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities Bangin Rekani, and Justice Minister Khalid Shwani to review mechanisms for disbursing August salaries to civil servants in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting underscored the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Kurdistan Region and the need for Baghdad to honor its obligations. Despite these discussions, the lack of concrete action has deepened mistrust among Kurdish officials.