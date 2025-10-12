KRG Expands MyAccount Program: Over 600,000 Civil Servants Now Paid Digitally

To enhance accessibility, the program has also installed more than 580 ATMs across 200 locations throughout the Kurdistan Region, allowing cardholders to easily withdraw cash and manage their accounts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – More than 600,000 civil servants of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have received their MyAccount cards, enabling them to access their salaries anytime and anywhere, according to a statement from the KRG’s MyAccount program.

The statement revealed that over 900,000 civil servants in the Kurdistan Region have been registered in the program so far, marking a major milestone in the digitalization of the region’s salary payment system. Of those, around 501,500 employees have already received their July salaries through MyAccount.

To enhance accessibility, the program has also installed more than 580 ATMs across 200 locations throughout the Kurdistan Region, allowing cardholders to easily withdraw cash and manage their accounts.

Launched in 2023, the MyAccount financial inclusion initiative has significantly expanded banking access in the Kurdistan Region. According to the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the bankable population has grown from less than 5% to more than 15% today, while banks have been encouraged to expand their retail services, increase branch and ATM networks, and enhance customer service.

The initiative’s impact extends far beyond simple administrative efficiency, reaching deep into the fabric of public life and directly enhancing other critical sectors, most notably education.

The successful implementation of MyAccount is a testament to KRG's strategic planning and its commitment to meeting rigorous international standards.

The project adheres to strict financial regulations, excluding any sanctioned institutions, and requires participating banks to make substantial investments in their retail infrastructure, including the deployment of ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) devices, as well as enhancing customer service to ensure a seamless transition for all beneficiaries.

The KRG aims to increase financial inclusion to more than 50% of the population by the end of 2028.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website at this link or contact the dedicated service center at 1991.