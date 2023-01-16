PM Barzani to participate at Davos 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to participate in the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland's Davos, according to a statement.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on early Monday announced the premier's participation at the prestigious annual conference, where he is set to take part in a number of panels and discussions.

The prime minister is also meeting with world leaders at the event, where he is going to discuss "economic diversification, improving banking services, discovering new markets for Kurdish agricultural produce, investments in renewable energy, oil, gas, and minerals as well as combating the consequences of climate change and drought," the statement added.

Held in May last year, Barzani attended the conference, where he held various meetings with world leaders.

In his meetings with Gulf leaders and officials during last year's conference, the export of Kurdistan's pomegranates was discussed. Now the product is found in at least three Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

Over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries - including 52 heads of state/government - are set to convene in the Swiss Alps to discuss the most pressing global issues, including global warming, food security, the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as greater cooperation among the states to overcome the challenges. Attendees this year convene under the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

This report updated at 12:06 PM (Erbil time) to include the KRG statement on the visit.