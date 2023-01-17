SDF Commander-in-Chief expects Turkish attack in February: Al Monitor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi told Al Monitor reporter Amberin Zaman on Monday that the SDF expects a Turkish attack in February.

“We take Turkey’s threats seriously. We expect an attack in February,” he said in the interview.

“The town of Kobani is a likely target because of its symbolic meaning for Kurds worldwide. Turkey is heading for elections, and we are aware that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan wants to rally nationalist support and it seems he believes that attacking Rojava can serve this purpose.”

The Turkish general elections are planned for June 2023. Since November of 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a ground offensive in Syria. Due to Russian and US opposition, however, the offensive has not been carried out, yet.

Russia also has pushed Turkey to reconcile with Damascus, and a meeting between Defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria was held in December.

In the meanwhile, drone strikes have continued this year. On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin, said that "a ground operation is possible any time.”

Moreover, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi told Al Monitor that they will resist a Turkish attack. “This won’t be like the other times, like Afrin, like Serekaniye. And this means our operations against the Islamic State will be put on hold.”

Russian forces on Tuesday visited the town of Kobani and met with Kurdish leaders amidst the Turkish threats, reported North Press.