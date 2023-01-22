Politics

United Nations Under-Secretary-General visits the Kurdistan Region

“Rosemary A. DiCarlo has arrived in Baghdad, beginning a 22-24 January visit to Iraq. She will also travel to the Kurdistan Region of the country.”
UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, Rosemary A. DiCarlo. (Photo: United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, will visit the Kurdistan Region in the coming days, according to a tweet by UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

The tweet didn’t mention the exact date of her visit.

“Rosemary A. DiCarlo has arrived in Baghdad, beginning a 22-24 January visit to Iraq. She will also travel to the Kurdistan Region of the country,” the tweet reads.

“Ms. DiCarlo will hold talks with authorities and civil society organizations, including groups representing women and youth,” the tweet added.

On May 1, 2018, Rosemary A. DiCarlo assumed the post of Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs. She was appointed by Secretary-General António Guterres and succeeded Mr. Jeffrey Feltman.

