Iraq’s federal court decision ‘unjust attempt’ to jeopardize opportunity to resolve issues, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Thursday that the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court’s decision against the Region’s financial entitlements is “another unjust attempt” to jeopardize the opportunity to resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, according to a statement.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with German Minister of State Tobias Lindner in Erbil, where they discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and Berlin as well as trade ties.

“The latest decision by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court to stop sending part of the Region’s financial entitlements is another unjust attempt to jeopardize the new opportunity to resolve the outstanding issues,” Barzani told the German official, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The “steps and behavior” taken by the Court are placing hurdles in front of reaching an agreement and resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the statement read.

Per the agreement struck between the political parties to form the new government, two new bills regarding the Federal Supreme Court and the Federal Council have to be passed within six months of the inauguration of the new cabinet, Barzani said.

Speaking on trade ties between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, the European official said a “high delegation of investors and businesspeople ”is set to visit Iraq’s Kurdish region in the near future.

Lindner briefed Barzani on his visit to the Region.

The premier expressed his gratitude for Germany’s support for the ongoing reform of KRG’s ninth cabinet and the military support for Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

He appreciated the German parliament’s decision to recognize the crimes committed against Yezidis as “genocide”.

The implementation of the Sinjar Agreement – struck between Erbil and Baghdad to normalize the situation in the Yezidi-majority town in 2020 – was also discussed. Per the agreement, the militia forces have to leave the area in order for the safe return of displaced Yezidis.