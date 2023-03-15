Politics

Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi Premier discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi Premier for recognizing Halabja as a province.
Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday received Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday received Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, and an accompanying delegation, according to a readout.

The latest developments in Erbil-Baghdad relations and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with neighboring countries were discussed in the meeting, according to a readout from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi Premier for recognizing Halabja as a province, and approving the Iraqi budget bill for the next three years, the readout added.

Barzani also expressed his full support for Al-Sudani’s cabinet and described his agenda as positive and promising. 

The Iraqi Prime Minister commended the role of the Kurdistan Region’s President in bringing the parties together, and his good relations with the political parties. 

He also stressed that the stability and security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are interconnected, and considered the governorship of Halabja as a small service to the massacre committed against its people.

Both sides agreed on the importance of unity among Iraqi forces and communities to maintain political stability in the country and to resolve Erbil-Baghdad's pending issues in accordance with the Iraqi constitution. 

