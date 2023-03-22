Humanitarian

Turkish Foreign Minister thanks BCF

The head of the BFC later told Kurdistan 24 that they conveyed the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's concerns about the killing of four Kurds on the evening of Newroz in the Jindiris district of Afrin.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Musa Ahmed, the head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), speaking to Kurdistan 24, March 22, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Musa Ahmed, the head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), speaking to Kurdistan 24, March 22, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan BCF Mevlut Cavusoglu Musa Ahmed Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) in a tweet.

“Received Musa Ahmed, Head of @BarzaniCF that helped Türkiye after earthquake,” Cavusoglu wrote in the tweet.

“We are thankful for their support and solidarity,” he added.

The head of the BFC later told Kurdistan 24 that they conveyed the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's concerns about the killing of four Kurds on the evening of Newroz in the Jindiris district of Afrin.

Read More: Four Kurds killed in Afrin for lightning Newroz fire

Moreover, Ahmed thanked the Turkish government for its facilitation of delivering aid to Afrin.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive