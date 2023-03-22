Turkish Foreign Minister thanks BCF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) in a tweet.

“Received Musa Ahmed, Head of @BarzaniCF that helped Türkiye after earthquake,” Cavusoglu wrote in the tweet.

“We are thankful for their support and solidarity,” he added.

The head of the BFC later told Kurdistan 24 that they conveyed the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's concerns about the killing of four Kurds on the evening of Newroz in the Jindiris district of Afrin.

Moreover, Ahmed thanked the Turkish government for its facilitation of delivering aid to Afrin.