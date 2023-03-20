Politics

Four Kurds killed in Afrin for lightning Newroz fire

The Ahrar al-Sharqiya group fired on the civilians and four people were killed and several people were injured.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Afrin Human Rights Ahrar al-Sharqiya SNA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Reportedly four Kurdish civilians were killed by the Ahrar al-Sharqiya after the group fired on civilians, who were attempting to light the Newroz fire.

A source from the Jindiris district in Afrin told Kurdistan 24 that several civilians were lighting the Newroz fire in Afrin. But the Ahrar al-Sharqiya group fired on the civilians and four people were killed and several people were injured.

The four victims were Farhadin Usman (43), Muhammad Usman (42), Nezmi Usman (38) and Muhammad Farhaddin Usman (18).

The source reported that the victims of the shooting incident were transferred to the Afrin hospital.

The US Treasury Department in 2021 imposed sanctions on Ahrar al-Sharqiya for human rights violations in Syria against ethnic Kurds.

Moreover, the group was also sanctioned for integrating numerous former ISIS members into its ranks.”

